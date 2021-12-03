4 Teenagers in Police Custody After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle

Four teenagers have been apprehended by police after a chase involving a stolen vehicle in Dallas on Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call about an aggravated robbery at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a flagged plate for a stolen vehicle from the robbery.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn't stop, and a pursuit ensued, police said.

According to police, the vehicle wrecked near Elsie Faye Heggins Street, hitting a light pole in the median. The pursuit ended near Lagow Street.

Police said four people bailed out of the vehicle on foot.

The four individuals, all of whom were teenagers, were apprehended by officers, police said.

According to police, multiple weapons were recovered from the car.

One of the teenagers was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

The pursuit was assisted by the Dallas Police Department's K9 unit and Air 1.