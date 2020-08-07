3 More Cinemark Movie Theaters to Reopen Aug. 14

Cinemark is reopening three more North Texas movie theaters Aug. 14, as the Plano-based theater chain moves to the next phase of its reopening plan.

The three North Texas movie theaters that will reopen are Cinemark Alliance Town Center and XD in Fort Worth, Cinemark North East Mall 18 and XD in Hurst and Cinemark 14 Rockwall and XD in Rockwall.

Currently, five Cinemark movie theaters in North Texas are open to the public, with two in Plano, one in Dallas, one in McKinney and one in Allen reopening as part of phase one of the reopening plan back on June 19.

Cinemark closed all its U.S. locations March 17, and, after losing $59.6 million in the first quarter of the year, it will try to lure movie-goers with classic films and low prices in the first week of reopening.

The movie theater chain had originally planned to reopen all of its theaters on June 17 but has repeatedly shifted its reopening dates back.

Face masks are required for all guests except when drinking or eating, Cinemark said, and auditoriums will have limited seating capacities and staggered showtimes.

You can learn more about the reopening and Cinemark's safety protocols here.