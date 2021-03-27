I-35

3 Dead, 1 Injured in 2 Separate Dallas Crashes Saturday Morning

The accidents occurred just one hour apart, and authorities are working to identify those involved

By Logan McElroy

Three people are dead and one was injured in two separate vehicle crashes that occurred early Saturday morning in Dallas.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the 6900 block of Stemmons Freeway, near West Mockingbird Lane, at 1:41 a.m. where a 2007 Chevrolet pickup had crashed into a black 2013 Chrysler 300.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The sheriff's department said the driver of the Chevrolet was exiting Interstate 35E at high speed the driver lost control, struck a curb, rolled and then went airborne and crashed into the parked Chrysler.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas Police 4 hours ago

Man Charged With Murder in Mother's Shooting: Dallas Police

The driver of the Chevrolet, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was taken Parkland Memorial Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

About an hour later, at 2:56 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to a crash on southbound I-35 near Walton Walker Boulevard.

The sheriff's department said a white 2016 Buick attempted to cross Walton Walker and struck a crash attenuator. The car burst into flames and the driver and passenger were trapped inside.

The male and female, who have not been identified, died in the car, officials said.

This article tagged under:

I-35car accidentStemmons Freewayfatal car crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us