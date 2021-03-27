3 Dead, 1 Injured in 2 Separate Dallas Crashes Saturday Morning

Three people are dead and one was injured in two separate vehicle crashes that occurred early Saturday morning in Dallas.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the 6900 block of Stemmons Freeway, near West Mockingbird Lane, at 1:41 a.m. where a 2007 Chevrolet pickup had crashed into a black 2013 Chrysler 300.

The sheriff's department said the driver of the Chevrolet was exiting Interstate 35E at high speed the driver lost control, struck a curb, rolled and then went airborne and crashed into the parked Chrysler.

The driver of the Chevrolet, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was taken Parkland Memorial Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

About an hour later, at 2:56 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to a crash on southbound I-35 near Walton Walker Boulevard.

The sheriff's department said a white 2016 Buick attempted to cross Walton Walker and struck a crash attenuator. The car burst into flames and the driver and passenger were trapped inside.

The male and female, who have not been identified, died in the car, officials said.