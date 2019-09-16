Arlington police say a 6-year-old boy is in grave condition after being shot in the head by his older sibling Sunday afternoon. (Published Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019)

Three children under the age of 9 were injured or killed in separate, unrelated shootings over the weekend in Tarrant County.

4-Year-Old Shot, Killed by Sibling

A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by a sibling after the pair found a gun in a South Fort Worth home Sunday afternoon. Go here to read more.

Child Hospitalized After Being Shot in Head

Arlington police say a 6-year-old boy is in grave condition after being shot in the head by his older sibling Sunday afternoon. Police said the victim was shot by his brother who is 10- or 11-years-old and who may be a child with special needs. The victim's 6-year-old sister was also struck by shrapnel, according to police. An older teenage sibling reportedly told police he purchased the firearm on the street. Go here to read more.

Girl, 8, Shot in Buttocks: Arlington Police

An 8-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was shot in the buttocks at an Arlington apartment complex Sunday, police said. Witnesses told police the girl was in a room with other girls and a teenager when she sat on a gun and it went off. However, police said they were still investigating. Go here to read more.