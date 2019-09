Arlington police are looking into a shooting that left an 8-year-old shot in the buttocks Sunday.

Police say the call of a shooting in the 3800 block of Mahonia Way came in around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to police an 8-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks. Police are trying to determine if she or another friend or family member were playing with a gun.

The girl went to Cook Children's Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

The incident is still under investigation.