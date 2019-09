Police respond to the scene where a child was shot in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

A child was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center after being shot in the head in Arlington Sunday afternoon, police say.

Arlington police said the child's condition was not immediately known.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Cloyne Drive in southeast Arlington, police said.

Police said it was possible an adolescent found an unsecured gun and shot the child, who is 5 years old or younger.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.