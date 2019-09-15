4-Year-Old Dies After Fort Worth Shooting

A livestream of NBC 5 News at 5 will begin shortly in the above video player.

A 4-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in South Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, family members say.

A family member said Truth Albright, 4, and his brother found a gun in their home in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive Sunday.

Albright was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Fort Worth police said the investigation into who fired the gun was still underway.