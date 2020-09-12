Dallas

26-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Dallas Homicide Investigation

26-year-old Hector Manuel Ledezma was charged with murder after voluntarily admitting to killing the victim.

By Hannah Jones

A 26-year-old man had been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a Dallas homicide investigation, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 3071 West Northwest Highway at approximately 1:39 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 26-year-old Jose D. Alcacio Rubio, lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, witnesses informed officers that 26-year-old Hector Manuel Ledezma shot and killed the victim.

Police said Ledezma was involved in a physical altercation with the victim prior to the shooting.

Ledezma fled the scene, but officers apprehended him at a nearby business and transported him to the Homicide Unit, police said.

According to police, Ledezma voluntarily admitted to killing the victim and was subsequently taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.

