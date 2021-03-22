Dallas

21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Run Over by Vehicle in Dallas: Police

According to police, the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing

A woman is dead after being struck with a vehicle in Dallas on Sunday night.

According the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a major accident call in the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue at approximately 2:17 a.m.

Police said that 21-year-old Jasmine Hassan had been struck by a vehicle at the scene.

Hassan was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, detectives determined that the incident occurred when Hassan and a witnesses left a nearby business to return to their vehicle.

Police said that as they were walking to their vehicle, a male suspect in his early 20s was parked nearby in a white Chevrolet Camaro.

Hassan, the witnesses, and the suspect began arguing, and the argument escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

According to police, during the altercation, Hassan then leaned into the driver's window of the suspect's vehicle.

Police said the suspect accelerated his vehicle while Hassan had part of her body still inside, causing her to fall from the vehicle.

The suspect then ran over Hassan before fleeing the scene westbound McKinney Avenue, police said.

