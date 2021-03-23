Dallas

21-Year-Old Wanted for Murder in Dallas Club Shooting: Police

Eight people were shot, one fatally at Pryme nightclub early Saturday

A woman was killed and five people were wounded in a shooting at a Dallas night club early Saturday, police say.

A 21-year-old man is wanted for murder in connection to a shooting at a Dallas club early Saturday, police say.

Authorities are looking for Jonathanlacory Terrell Rogers, 21, who faces one murder charge and seven counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police said.

Police said Rogers is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Dallas Police Department
Jonathanlacory Terrell Rogers, 21.

Police said the suspected shooter got into an argument with another person in the club and a witness attempted to break the fight up.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and began to shoot, police said.

The six victims who were found at the club were taken to local hospitals, where one of the wounded people, Daisy Navarrete, died. Two additional victims showed up later at area hospitals.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Monday it had temporarily suspended the bar's liquor license at the request of the Dallas Police Department.

Anyone with information about Rogers or the incident at the club was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com.

