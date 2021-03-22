Liquor License Temporarily Suspended at Dallas Bar After Deadly Weekend Shooting

One person died and seven others were injured after a deadly shooting inside a nightclub early Saturday morning. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, TABC, said it has temporarily suspended the bar's liquor license at the request of the Dallas Police Department.

Pryme Nightclub, located at 10332 Technology Boulevard West, will be allowed to resume operations on March 27, "pending any further actions by TABC following the full investigation," said TABC in a statement.

A 21-year-old woman was killed and seven others injured when someone opened fire into a crowd inside the Dallas nightclub, according to DPD.

Officers responded to an active shooter call at about 1:30 a.m. at Pryme Nightclub on Saturday. Police said they found six people with gunshot wounds when they arrived and two additional victims showed up later at area hospitals, including one in Plano.

Police said the suspected shooter got into an argument with another person in the club and a witness, who is wearing a jacket with a Polo logo in a photo released by the department, attempted to break the fight up.

Police provided this photo showing the people they say are a witness and suspect in the shooting at Pryme early Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The suspect, seen in a picture wearing a hat and jacket with writing on the back, then pulled out a gun and began shooting, police said.

TABC said the only other administrative violation with Pryme Night Cub was in Dec. 2019 for a Cash Law case. "The business received a written warning from TABC. Cash law refers to failure to comply with the state’s requirements that all alcohol inventory be paid for in full within 25 days of the product’s delivery (e.g., alcohol cannot be purchased on credit)," explained TABC in an email.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the people in the photo provided by police may call Detective Rojas at (214) 681-1786 or email boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com and can refer to case 047116-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offer up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers 214-373-8477.