21-Year-Old Man Arrested After Weatherford Fatal Crash, Police Chase

A woman is dead and a man has been arrested after a crash on Fort Worth Highway on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Weatherford Police Department, officers responded to a major accident in the 2400 block of Fort Worth Highway at approximately 1:26 a.m.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and saw an off-duty police officer performing first aid on a 36-year-old female.

Officers learned that a 21-year-old man at the scene had flagged down the off-duty officer and told him the woman had been injured because of an accident, police said.

According to police, officers saw that the female was injured and continued first aid until paramedics arrived.

The woman, identified as Amy Parker Robbins, was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

According to police, the Parker Robbins had been driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300 and Moore was driving a blue 2018 Dodge Challenger.

Officers said the two vehicles collided in while driving westbound from the Hudson Oaks area.

While officers were investigating the accident, the man who had flagged down the off-duty officer was determined to have been involved in the accident as well, police said.

According to police, while officers were in the process of investigating the accident, Moore fled the scene in the Dodge Challenger.

Police said the man, identified as Justice Dean Moore, punched and shoved a Weatherford officer who was attempting to detain him and keep him from leaving the scene.

After fleeing the scene, Moore led Weatherford police and deputies from Parker County Sheriff’s Department on a pursuit, police said.

Police said the chase continued to the courthouse square where the Dodge Challenger struck the stone wall at the northwest portion of the square. Moore then fled the area on foot.

At approximately 5 a.m., Weatherford police located Moore and placed him under arrest for felony evading with a vehicle, police said.

Police said Moore had visible injuries and was transported to a medical facility. He was later released and was interviewed by investigators regarding his involvement in the crash.

According to police, Moore made statements that indicated he was directly involved in causing the crash that resulted in Parker Robbins's death.

Moore was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and assault on a public servant.

He was transported to the Parker County jail without incident and booked in on all charges, police said.

According to police, this incident is still currently under investigation.