More than 200 equestrian athletes with disabilities competing in Chisholm Challenge

Athletes at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo grounds this week have prepared all year for their moment in the arena spotlight. They are competing in the Chisholm Challenge, an event for equestrians who have disabilities of all kinds.

"He's a good boy," Laura Cate Graham-Newton said sitting in the saddle, petting a white horse named Bodie. "He's a sweet boy."

Graham-Newton was among more than 200 equestrians representing 18 equine therapy facilities across North Texas that are competing at the Chisholm Challenge.

"She seemed poised. She didn't seem to lose her confidence," mom Melissa Graham said. "She has scoliosis, but when she sits on a horse, she's as straight as a board!"

Graham and her other daughters watched nervously as Laura Cate rode Bodie in a trail riding event. In the arena, it isn't about disabilities; it's about what horse and rider can do together.

"Maybe they can't play football or baseball or something like that, but this gives them something they can do independently, on their own," Debbie Frahm with Wings of Hope Equitherapy Riding Center said. "Gives them a way of accomplishing something."

"It's like their Super Bowl," Debbie Head with Chisholm Challenge said. "For 3 days, these 200-plus riders have freedom on hooves."

Chisholm Challenge is a judged event with ribbons and belt buckles for the winners, but the athletes don't FEEL judged.

"You did a great job! Did you have fun?" Graham asked hugging Laura Cate. "I mean the ribbons are nice, but we really come for the fun!"

Laura Cate took home a blue ribbon and a belt buckle.

"She's been so excited about it," Graham said. "So for her to get a blue ribbon is a very big deal. That means a lot to her; and a buckle, she's probably going to sleep with it tonight!"

"I'm tired," Graham-Newton said smiling ear-to-ear. "I'm probably going to go to bed early when I get home."

The Chisholm Challenge runs through Wednesday, January 15.