First responders prepare for severe weather threat in North Texas

North Texas communities will need to remain weather aware this week, given the threat of severe weather. When strong storms roll in, first responders know their call volume will increase.

“Depending on which way that storm is coming in, you can hear those dispatches start going across the city,” Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Craig Trojacek said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Flooding, fires caused by lightning strikes and downed power lines, and an uptick in traffic accidents all become issues and can start to pile up quickly.

“We talk about the flash floods and how quickly that can happen. The water can rise so quick,” Trojacek said. “The car in front of you may have made it through whatever low spot that you're going through, but that water may have risen so quickly before it's your turn. It can disable your vehicle.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

First responders also work in harsh weather conditions.

“We've been out there, caught in massive hailstorms with our trucks. We're out there responding, and there's not a place for us to necessarily hide,” Trojacek said. “We may have some different equipment that we put a little bit closer to us while we're inside of the cab in case it's hailing. [Like] personal flotation devices to go out there and make some type of water rescue.”

In Dallas, fire-rescue teams have two swift water stations along with a number of other stations with flat water boats. Those are fully equipped to respond to high-water emergencies.