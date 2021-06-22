20-Year-Old Mesquite Man Indicted in Death of Two Puppies

Content Warning: This story contains descriptions of animal abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

A 20-year-old Mesquite man was indicted Tuesday in the death of two puppies, Dallas County district attorney John Creuzot said in a press release Tuesday.

Sebastian Acosta, 20, was arrested on an animal cruelty charge in April, and the district attorney's office filed an additional charge after reviewing the case.

A Dallas County grand jury returned the indictments on two felony counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals Tuesday.

In video footage, Acosta was seen hauling dogs in the bed of a silver pickup truck Wednesday in the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road while carrying a log.

The sound of puppies "crying out in distress," as well as thuds, are then heard on the video, according to police records.

The video was recorded on game cameras placed in the dumping site by Jeremy Boss, an animal advocate who founded the Dowdy Ferry Animal Coalition.

Police said investigators found the puppies' bodies and bloodied logs after Boss called the police.

In six years, he says nearly 800 dogs have been discovered along Dowdy Ferry Road, an area of southeast Dallas that's an infamous dumping ground for dogs.

"We’ve seen quite a bit of animal cruelty throughout the years but this is one of the most horrific situations that we’ve seen as a crew," Boss said to NBC 5 in April.

After investigators called for the public's help in identifying locating Acosta, the man seen in the video, tips led them to Acosta's apartment in Mesquite where he was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said he should have taken the dogs to a local shelter to surrender them.

Acosta was also indicted on a charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance Tuesday, the district attorney's office said.