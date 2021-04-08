Dallas Police Need Public's Help Identifying Man Wanted for Animal Cruelty

Police are asking for the publics' help finding a man wanted for animal cruelty.

Investigators said the man killed two Pyrenees-type puppies by physical assault.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man was last seen Wednesday at 2400 Dowdy Ferry Road driving a four-door silver Ford F150 with no license plates.

Individuals with more information can contact Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard at 214-670-7694, or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest.