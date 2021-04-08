Animal cruelty

Dallas Police Need Public's Help Identifying Man Wanted for Animal Cruelty

The man was last seen at 2400 Dowdy Ferry Road on Wednesday

By Logan McElroy

Police are asking for the publics' help finding a man wanted for animal cruelty.

Investigators said the man killed two Pyrenees-type puppies by physical assault.

The man was last seen Wednesday at 2400 Dowdy Ferry Road driving a four-door silver Ford F150 with no license plates.

Individuals with more information can contact Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard at 214-670-7694, or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest.

