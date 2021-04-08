Dallas Police Need Public's Help Identifying Man Wanted for Animal Cruelty

Police are asking for the publics' help finding a man wanted for animal cruelty.
Investigators said the man killed two Pyrenees-type puppies by physical assault.
The man was last seen Wednesday at 2400 Dowdy Ferry Road driving a four-door silver Ford F150 with no license plates.
Individuals with more information can contact Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard at 214-670-7694, or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest.