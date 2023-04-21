2 Injured in Single-Engine Plane Crash Near Wise County

Two people are injured after a plane crash in Wise County on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the aircraft, a 1992 Aero Vodochody L-139, took off from Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport on Wednesday.

Officials said the aircraft was headed to Bridgeport Municipal Airport when it crashed in a field in the 1900 block of US-380 shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Lake Bridgeport Fire Department

According to the Lake Bridgeport Fire Department, first responders were called to the site of the crash at 6:45 p.m.

The pilot, identified as 62-year-old Diana Stranger from Washington, Texas, sustained critical injuries and was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, officials said.

Stranger is the owner of Darkstar Air Racing, an all-female racing team that competes in air shows nationwide.

Officials said the passenger, identified as 58-year-old Thomas Charles from Niceville, Florida, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation, officials said.

