Fort Worth Seeks Additional $15 Million From FAA to Help With Aircraft Noise by Alliance Airport

The city of Fort Worth has applied for millions in federal money to help mitigate noise for homeowners living near Alliance Airport.

City officials expect to hear in August whether its application for an additional $15 million from the FAA will be approved. The money would be used to mitigate aircraft noise in the River’s Edge neighborhood, which is a few miles north of Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. If awarded, it would bring the total to $34 million in federal grants for the project so far.

To date, 53 homes have been completed for sound insulation, which includes new windows and doors.

According to Fort Worth’s Aviation Department, the FAA requires the measures reduce noise in the homes by at least five decibels and all have reached or exceeded that level.

About 150 homes are in the process of receiving sound insulation. Julieanne Ceravalo said she and her family started the design process last summer.

“Military jets fly over all the time, too. That’s really, really noisy. Sometimes we get used to the regular airplanes, small aircraft but the big jets are the noisy ones,” Ceravalo said. “If we have windows open, we have to stop our conversation. If we’re talking to a neighbor, we sometimes have to stop our conversation.”

Ceravalo has lived in the neighborhood since 2016.

According to the city of Fort Worth, homes in River’s Edge were built between 2008-2012. City-led efforts for sound insulation began following a 2018 study that showed increased air activity at Alliance affected their homes, making them eligible for assistance.

“Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport is certainly a partner and we’re proud to have it in the city of Fort Worth but as that airport has continued to see growth, there has been more airplanes taking off and landing at the airport,” Reyne Telles with the city of Fort Worth said.

“This is just about us being good neighbors to those that may be adjacent to or around the airport ensuring we give them the best quality of life that we can.”

According to city officials, they are on track to complete all homes due for sound insulation work by Dec. 31, 2024.