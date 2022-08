The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look.

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell.

The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Activities include, of course, aircraft exhibits and helicopter displays. This year the show will also feature the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Tickets go on sale soon. More details can be found here.