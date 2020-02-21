2 in Custody, 1 At-Large in Shooting in Allen: Police

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger is available in the player above. From time to time the video may drop out to black -- this is normal and the feed will return shortly.

One person was shot Friday at an apartment complex in Allen, police say.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 500 block of East Exchange Parkway, near North Greenville Avenue.

The victim's condition was not available.

Two people had been taken in custody, and one remained at large, police said.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was also at the scene.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.