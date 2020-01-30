Arlington

2 Dead, 2 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Arlington: Police

A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on Matlock Road in Arlington, killing two and injuring two more

Two people are dead and two are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Arlington Thursday night.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred on Matlock Road near Stephens Street.

Witnesses said a wrong-way driver was going southbound in the northbound lanes of Matlock Road, causing a head-on collision.

One person died at scene and another person died at the hospital.

Two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

A portion of Matlock Road has been shut down while the investigation continues.

Arlington
