$2.8 billion Prosper ISD bond includes $94 million stadium

Prosper is a city in Collin and Denton counties that is seeing growth.

"It has seen a ton of growth in just the last year, year and a half that we've lived here," Prosper resident Angela Dick said.

That growth is exactly why Prosper ISD put a $2.8 billion bond package on the November election. The district says it's enrolling nearly 3,000 new students each year.

"Makes me feel good,” Dick said. “It makes me feel like my kids are going to get the latest and greatest technology, so I can't say it's going to be a bad thing."

Technology improvements are among four items, including schools, athletics, and fine arts. Under the athletics tag is a new $94 million stadium.

According to our news partner, the Dallas Morning News, it would be Texas's most expensive high school stadium.

"It sounds really expensive," Dick laughed.

Richland High School construction site

It would likely be built at the Richland High School site. Superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson said at Monday's school board meeting that the stadium is also about education, not just football.

"Our students have the ability to run the ribbon and jumbotrons and different things that come through the audio-visual piece of that,” Ferguson said. “We have athletic trainers who are still learning about health and how to medically support student-athletes."

These large bond numbers raise a common question.

"How much are my taxes going to increase," Dick questioned.

Prosper ISD said this is a zero tax rate increase, meaning residents will not see an increase due to the bond.

These bonds unfortunately can't be used for salaries, but still, people hope teachers see benefits too.

"With that kind of growth and that kind of bond being passed and spending money on a stadium and on those things that teachers and staff members would also see hopefully an increase in salaries," said Lensie Walker, who lives in the area.

