19-Year-Old North Crowley HS Graduate Was Victim of Friday Night's Shooting

A 2020 graduate of North Crowley High School was killed in a gang-related shooting Friday night that left five others wounded on Southwest Loop 820, police say.

Dominick Primes, 19, of Watauga, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"He just graduated last year,” his aunt Roxanne Pye said. “I called him a COVID graduate."

Pye said her nephew was in the backseat of a friend’s car when he was shot. She said he didn’t associate with known gang members.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” she said.

"Dominic was full of life,” she said. “He was the type of kid that had a smile that could light up a room. He had a personality you just gravitate to him like a magnet."

One man was killed and five other people were injured Friday night in a possible gang-related shootout on Southwest Loop 820, Fort Worth police say.

Pastor Rodney McIntosh and his group Violence Intervention Program works on the street to stop the violence.

"It's a trend all throughout this country,” McIntosh said. "We got to get ahead of this. We got to do something. We can't sweep it under the rug and act like things are not happening."

McIntosh was in a gang himself for years.

“I always say nobody tells the truth about the life,” he said. “You're going to prison. You're going to die. Those are the only answers I know. I don't think people retire from the streets."

Primes’ aunt said she wanted to send a similar message.

"We just want to let our kids know you can still go out and have fun but please be safe,” she said. “Be careful of who you hang around."

Fort Worth police said no arrests had been made in Friday night’s shooting.

Some 22 shootings and 12 deadly conduct cases have been classified as gang-related since Jan. 1, the department said.