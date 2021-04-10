Fort Worth

6 Wounded in Suspected Gang-Related Shootout in Fort Worth: Police

Police continue to investigate to find the individuals responsible

By Logan McElroy

3 Police cars with red and blue lights on late at night

Six people, including two innocent bystanders, were injured Friday night in a possible gang-related shootout on Southwest Loop 820, Fort Worth police say.

Police were called at about 11:22 p.m. to the 2000 block of Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, where people in two vehicles had been shooting at each other.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Stray bullets wounded a female in a separate, unrelated vehicle and a male in his house on the service road, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 12 hours ago

One Month After COVID-19 Mandates Lift, Numbers Continue to Decline

A total of six people were shot, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition and five people whose injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown, but suspect it may be gang-related.

Police have not taken anyone into custody in the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policeshootingLoop 820
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us