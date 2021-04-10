6 Wounded in Suspected Gang-Related Shootout in Fort Worth: Police

Six people, including two innocent bystanders, were injured Friday night in a possible gang-related shootout on Southwest Loop 820, Fort Worth police say.

Police were called at about 11:22 p.m. to the 2000 block of Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, where people in two vehicles had been shooting at each other.

Stray bullets wounded a female in a separate, unrelated vehicle and a male in his house on the service road, police said.

A total of six people were shot, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition and five people whose injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown, but suspect it may be gang-related.

Police have not taken anyone into custody in the shooting.