Fort Worth

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

18-year-old Alejandro Pina died in the hospital after he was shot on Vinson Street in Fort Worth

By Hannah Jones

Fort Worth police generic
NBC 5 News

An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth on Tuesday, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, units responded to a deceased person call at 4312 Vinson Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was approached by an unidentified armed suspect. The suspect fired at the victim and hit him in the upper torso.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Lewisville 16 mins ago

2 Drivers Hospitalized After T-Bone Crash in Lewisville

Dallas 2 hours ago

Gov. Abbott to Reflect on 2019 in State of the State Address

Suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

Fort Worth police say the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives are still investigating.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us