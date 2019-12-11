18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth on Tuesday, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, units responded to a deceased person call at 4312 Vinson Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was approached by an unidentified armed suspect. The suspect fired at the victim and hit him in the upper torso.

Suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

Fort Worth police say the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives are still investigating.