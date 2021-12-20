Wise County

18-Year-Old Charged in Hit and Run Crash That Killed Young Boy

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC News

An 18-year-old has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Wise County.

Rhome police say Christopher Fowler's vehicle crashed head-on into a car carrying a family of six on Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

It happened along Highway 287 in Rhome.

A fourteen-year-old boy was flown to Cook Children's with severe injuries.

Police say Fowler took off after the crash.

Rhome Police Department
Christopher Fowler

He was taken into custody at his home in Northlake by the Rhome Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Amber Alert 45 mins ago

Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in San Antonio

holiday travel 3 hours ago

Holiday Travel Surge Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

He faces several charges including manslaughter and an accident involving injury or death.

This article tagged under:

Wise CountyRhome
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us