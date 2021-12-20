18-Year-Old Charged in Hit and Run Crash That Killed Young Boy

An 18-year-old has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Wise County.

Rhome police say Christopher Fowler's vehicle crashed head-on into a car carrying a family of six on Sunday.

It happened along Highway 287 in Rhome.

A fourteen-year-old boy was flown to Cook Children's with severe injuries.

Police say Fowler took off after the crash.

He was taken into custody at his home in Northlake by the Rhome Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.

He faces several charges including manslaughter and an accident involving injury or death.