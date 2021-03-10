18-Year-Old Arrested, Charged in White Settlement Double Homicide

The White Settlement Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting deaths of Trevon Hampton and De Andrew Bentley last month.

The double homicide occurred on Feb. 9, 2021 at the Parque Vista Apartments located in the 8500 block of La Plaza Drive.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument at a family gathering in one of the apartments. Two people among the group are suspected of opening fire on the victims.

Two men, identified by police as 26-year-old Bentley and 25-year-old Hampton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, one of the suspects, 18-year-old Christopher Trevon Avington, was arrested in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Avington, who lives in Arkadelphia, was arrested by the Arkadelphia Police Department and charged with capital murder.

According to police, Avington is in the process of being extradited back to Tarrant County.

Police said the investigation into the second suspect, a 16-year-old, is ongoing.

White Settlement Police detectives are working with Arkansas authorities and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office to locate the second suspect.