2 Dead in Shooting at White Settlement Apartment

Two men are dead after shots rang out early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in White Settlement, police say.

In a news release, police said officers were called at about 3:45 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the Parque Vista Apartments located in the 8500 block of La Plaza Drive.

According to police, the early investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument at a family gathering in one of the apartments. Two people among the group of about eight who police described as acquaintances of the family are suspected of opening fire on two people.

Two men -- ages 26 and 28 years old -- were pronounced dead. Their names will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once their families have been notified.

Investigators say they have identified one of the men and are working to learn the name of the second gunman.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office to help with the investigation.