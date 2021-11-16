Fort Worth

130 Pairs of Crutches Donated After Call for Help from Cook Children's

By Laura Harris

Cook Children's Medical Center

The supply chain issues most of us have been dealing with this year hit Cook Children’s in a different kind of way. Earlier this month, the hospital announced there was a shortage of crutches for children in recovery.

They asked for donations, and the community delivered.

The hospital announced hundreds of crutches from the community were received in just one week. One of those big donations came from the Joseph Thomas Foundation, which dropped off more than 130 pairs of crutches, according to a recent Facebook post.

Cook Children’s said they are so thankful for the communities support and that they are still accepting donations through Friday, November 19.

