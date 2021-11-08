Cook Children's Seeks Donations of Crutches for Children in Recovery

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth is asking for donations of new or gently used aluminum crutches of any size, but particularly pediatric sizes.

The hospital said that due to shortages related to ongoing global supply chain issues they have been unable to acquire crutches for patients in recovery.

Donated crutches will go through a safety inspection and sanitation process similar to other equipment used in the hospital, such as walkers and wheelchairs, to ensure each pair is clean, operational, and safe to use.

"As we have seen over and over again, we have an incredible community to lean on together in times of need. Thank you for your continued support and collaboration, so that we can serve our patients and families," the hospital said in a statement.

Crutches can be donated now through Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the main entrance of the downtown hospital on 7th Street. They are currently not accepting donations at satellite offices or urgent care clinics.