1 Found Fatally Shot at Dallas Apartment

One person was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex Monday night, police said.

Dallas officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the 11900 block of Greenville Avenue in Northeast Dallas.

Neighbors who called 911 reported hearing several gunshots.

Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital where they later died, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No other information was available.