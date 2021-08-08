1 Dead in Shooting at Homeless Encampment in Downtown Dallas: Police

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at a downtown Dallas homeless encampment.

The shooting happened at about 10:08 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue, between Marilla and Young streets.

The victim, who police identified as a transgender person, died at a local hospital. Police did not say whether the victim was a transgender woman or man.

The Dallas County medical examiner's office will attempt to identify the victim, who was not carrying official identification, through fingerprint analysis.

Police said the motive and circumstances around the case are unclear.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A vehicle was seen leaving the location west on Marilla Street after the shooting, but police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information may call Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or email frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.