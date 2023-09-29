Prostate Cancer Awareness month being highlighted at the State Fair Classic football game

The Cotton Bowl in Dallas will be packed Saturday with people attending the 2023 State Fair Classic.

The battle between Prairie View A&M and Grambling this year takes on a bigger mission.

"How many people know that this is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month?" Director of Clinical Trials and Patient Education for Prostate Health Education Network(PHEN) Dr. Keith Crawford asked.

He is a Texas native and Prairie View A&M graduate.

PHEN is partnering with the teams to highlight Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Players and coaches will be wearing items on the field commemorating prostate cancer awareness.

"The sleeves, blue sleeves for the football players,” Crawford described. “Shirts. We'll be passing out flyers throughout the whole stadium and we'll also have specially designed hats, for the coaching staff to wear."

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. African American men have a higher risk.

"Men watch sports and there's a whole bunch of people who will be showing up to the game," Crawford said.

That's why Crawford says the State Fair Classic between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities(HBCU) is a perfect time to raise awareness.

"Because women are important too because they'll nudge and be like, 'Did you get it, when was the last time, what's this PSA, did you ever get it done?'” Crawford said. “Men, it brings attention to them. So, it gets them to think. Just bringing attention putting this on the front burner.”

As a prostate cancer survivor, this mission is personal for Crawford. His father also had prostate cancer.

"Because I know how hard it is just to get passed that hurdle, that obstacle, that anxiety and fear,” Crawford said. “We want people, we want men to know they're not alone."

They are hoping the awareness shown at the State Fair Classic will score with more men getting screened.