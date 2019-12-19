Healthier Options for Holiday Desserts: Healthy Cranberry Pistachio Chocolate Bark

Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, Dietitian and Mommy Blogger in Dallas, is helping us make those holiday dessert staples just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste. Barnes introduced us to: Healthy Cranberry Pistachio Chocolate Bark.
- 12 ounces good quality dark chocolate (70%), chopped
- ¾ cup pistachios
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 2 tablespoons white chia seeds
- ½ teaspoon flaky sea salt
- Melt the chocolate gently either in a heat-proof bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water, or in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring after each heating.
- Cover a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread out the chocolate evenly (it won’t reach the edges of the pan). Just spread to the desired level of thickness.
- Sprinkle the nuts evenly over the chocolate, followed by the dried cranberries, and then the chia seeds. You may not need the full amount of each ingredients. Just eyeball it until it looks evenly distributed.
- Then sprinkle on the flaked sea salt all over.
- Let the chocolate harden at room temperature for 2-4 hours, until completely hardened. Then use your hands to break it into pieces. Serve, or store at room temperature up to 1 week.