First DFW West Nile virus-related death of 2023 reported in Irving

An Irving woman has died after being diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease, Dallas County Health and Human Services confirms.

This is at least the third reported human case of West Nile virus in the DFW area this season, with two cases confirmed in Dallas County and a third in Denton County, but it marks the first West Nile virus-related death in North Texas in 2023.

The Irving woman lived in the 75061 ZIP code and had contracted WNND, the more severe form of the disease. Due to patient confidentiality, officials did not release further details about the woman's identity.

Symptoms of West Nile neuroinvasive disease include neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. The neuroinvasive form of the disease can be deadly.

"It's very sad to report the first West Nile virus death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "This again reminds us how important it is to protect against mosquito bites that can carry multiple diseases like WNV. Mosquito activity remains high in Dallas County, and we recommend residents follow the Four Ds during this time of the year."

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites