First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Tarrant County for 2022

The first positive human case of West Nile virus for this season has been confirmed in Tarrant County, the public health department says.

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the first positive mosquito pool in May.

TCPH is not releasing details about the person in order to protect their identity. However, they said the individual lives in northwest Tarrant County and presented a mild form of the disease known as WNV fever.

Symptoms of the virus include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. TCPH said people typically recover on their own though symptoms can last several weeks.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

TCPH reported that the individual participated in outdoor activities during the incubation period but that there had been no WNV-positive mosquito pools in their area.

TCPH has reported seven positive West Nile mosquito pools this season and said they will continue monitoring for the virus through the duration of the season which lasts until mid-November.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites

For more information, visit TCPH's Be Mosquito Free webpage.