Denton County's first human case of West Nile virus this season confirmed

Denton County's first human case of West Nile virus of the season is confirmed, county health officials say.

Denton County Public Health confirmed the case on Thursday, saying the patient is from Flower Mound and was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease (WNND), the more severe form of the disease.

“As mosquito traps in Denton County have become more active over the summer, we are now seeing our first human case of West Nile Virus,” stated Juan Rodriguez, DCPH assistant director and chief epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

Symptoms of West Nile neuroinvasive disease include neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. The neuroinvasive form of the disease can be deadly.

Due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, county health departments do not disclose personal information about patients.

Earlier this month, Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed their first human case of West Nile virus for the season. That case was also the more severe form of the disease.

Several cities scattered across North Texas have detected the West Nile virus in mosquitos this season. Many cities have conducted ground spraying in an effort to combat the threat.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites