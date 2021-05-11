Family of Murdered Mother Continues Her Commitment to Cancer Research

It's been nine months since a Plano mother was murdered during her morning jog.

While her accused killer is locked up, her family is on a mission to ensure that her legacy lives on within the passion she made into a career.

43-year old Sarmistha Sen was killed while out for a jog in Chisholm Trail Park in August.

The mother of two was a cancer researcher at UT Southwestern.

Her husband of 16 years said she was passionate about unlocking the mysteries of cancer while juggling the balancing act of being a working mother.

"She really had a pretty good balance between work and home. It's a hard thing to do for any career woman but she definitely did it," said Roy.

Roy said his late wife launched herself into the science of cancer after watching her mother survive breast cancer.

Several years ago, she joined UT Southwestern, where she directed clinical research within the radiation and oncology department.

It was a position that put her at the forefront of innovation into potential cancer treatments and cures.

"She really wanted to be in the clinical research of finding a cure," said Roy.

Following her death, Roy launched an online fundraiser with proceeds going directly towards his wife's research.

In days, he raised $50,000.

He then personally donated another $50,000 from his savings.

UT Southwestern chipped in $400,000, all leading to a new endowment, established in Sen's name, that will continue to fund her work.

"We are able to advance the promising new cancer research program that will improve the quality of life of all cancer patients," Dr. Hak Choy, UT Southwestern's Department Chairman and a Professor of Radiation Oncology.

Through the fundraising effort, Roy says his family has found healing, especially the couple's two sons.

"My goal was to make sure my kids can see something good come out of this and understand that one bad act doesn't wipe away everything good in the world," said Roy.

The family is planning a charity run in August, around the one-year anniversary of her death.

Plano police said Monday they have charged 29-year-old Bakari Abiona Moncrief with capital murder in her death.