depression

Brain Scans Could Help Depression Patients Find Right Treatment

Artificial intelligence may soon play a critical role in choosing which depression therapy is best for patients

By Bianca Castro

By Bianca Castro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A national trial initiated by UT Southwestern Medical Center in 2011 to better understand mood disorders has produced what scientists are calling the project's flagship finding: a computer that can accurately predict whether an antidepressant will work based on a patient's brain activity.

The study included more than 300 participants with depression who were randomly chosen to receive either a placebo or the most common class of antidepressant.

Researchers used an electroencephalogram, or EEG, to measure electrical activity in the participants' cortex before they began treatment.

Health Connection

Get connected to a healthier life.

coronavirus Feb 11

UN Experts Meet to Fast-Track Drugs, Vaccines for New Virus

coronavirus Feb 11

Coronavirus Storytellers Challenge China’s Official Narrative

The team then developed a machine-learning algorithm to analyze and use the EEG data to predict which patients would benefit from the medication within 2 months.

Not only did the artificial intelligence accurately predict outcomes, further research suggested patients who were doubtful to respond to an antidepressant were likely to improve with other interventions such as psychotherapy or brain stimulation.

You can read more here.

This article tagged under:

depressionUT Southwestern Medical Center
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us