American Red Cross to Host Pop-Up Blood Drives This Month

The American Red Cross North Texas Region says they plan to host more than 100 pop-up blood drives across DFW each month.
The Red Cross said blood donations are needed to ensure that there is blood available for those involved in trauma, during surgery, or for those fighting cancer.
Donors of all blood types are needed, particularly type O blood donors because they can donate blood to all blood types and are therefore the most needed blood group.
To donate blood, visit one of the pop-up blood drives below.
UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVE LOCATIONS FROM MARCH 1-16
Arlington: 3/16/2023: Noon to 6 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 711 Highlander Boulevard
Dallas: 3/7/2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Dallas UMC Community, 2443 Abrams Road
Flower Mound: 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Flower Mound Community, 1901 Timber Creek Road
Garland: 3/16/2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, 5001 Bass Pro Drive
Grand Prairie: 3/7/2023: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, 1502 College Street
Keller: 3/11/2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Heritage Homeowners Association, 9536 Courtright Drive
McKinney: 3/15/2023: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adriatica Village, 6633 Virginia Parkway #102
Plano: 3/3/2023: Noon to 5 p.m., City of Plano, 5801 W. Parker Road
Plano: 3/8/2023: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Property Company, 1820 Preston Park Boulevard
Royse City: 3/3/2023: Noon to 6 p.m., Royse City American Legion, 300 N. Erby Campbell Boulevard
Southlake: 3/10/2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nikko Blu Boutique, 1207 Timberline Court
The Colony: 3/16/2023: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of The Colony, 6804 Main Street
Weatherford: 3/13/2023: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Weatherford Public Library, 1014 Charles Street
Wichita Falls: 3/15/2023: Noon to 4:30 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian, 1701 Enterprise
Blood Donation Centers
One of the easiest ways to give is to schedule an appointment at a blood donation center. There are two Red Cross blood and platelet donation centers in the North Texas Region. They are in Irving and Plano.
Irving Blood and Platelet Donation Center
2511 West Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Closed
Friday - Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Plano Blood and Platelet Donation Center
741 N US Central Expressway, Suite 1000
Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Closed
Friday - Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Protect the blood supply from dropping by booking a time to give blood. Donations can be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross also continues to look for new partners to host blood drives with. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and click on "Hosting a Blood Drive" at the top of the page for more information.