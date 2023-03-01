American Red Cross to Host Pop-Up Blood Drives This Month

The American Red Cross North Texas Region says they plan to host more than 100 pop-up blood drives across DFW each month.

The Red Cross said blood donations are needed to ensure that there is blood available for those involved in trauma, during surgery, or for those fighting cancer.

Donors of all blood types are needed, particularly type O blood donors because they can donate blood to all blood types and are therefore the most needed blood group.

To donate blood, visit one of the pop-up blood drives below.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVE LOCATIONS FROM MARCH 1-16

Arlington: 3/16/2023: Noon to 6 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 711 Highlander Boulevard

Dallas: 3/7/2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Dallas UMC Community, 2443 Abrams Road

Flower Mound: 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Flower Mound Community, 1901 Timber Creek Road

Garland: 3/16/2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, 5001 Bass Pro Drive

Grand Prairie: 3/7/2023: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, 1502 College Street

Keller: 3/11/2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Heritage Homeowners Association, 9536 Courtright Drive

McKinney: 3/15/2023: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adriatica Village, 6633 Virginia Parkway #102

Plano: 3/3/2023: Noon to 5 p.m., City of Plano, 5801 W. Parker Road

Plano: 3/8/2023: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Property Company, 1820 Preston Park Boulevard

Royse City: 3/3/2023: Noon to 6 p.m., Royse City American Legion, 300 N. Erby Campbell Boulevard

Southlake: 3/10/2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nikko Blu Boutique, 1207 Timberline Court

The Colony: 3/16/2023: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of The Colony, 6804 Main Street

Weatherford: 3/13/2023: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Weatherford Public Library, 1014 Charles Street

Wichita Falls: 3/15/2023: Noon to 4:30 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian, 1701 Enterprise

Blood Donation Centers

One of the easiest ways to give is to schedule an appointment at a blood donation center. There are two Red Cross blood and platelet donation centers in the North Texas Region. They are in Irving and Plano.

Irving Blood and Platelet Donation Center

2511 West Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway

Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Closed

Friday - Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plano Blood and Platelet Donation Center

741 N US Central Expressway, Suite 1000

Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Closed

Friday - Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Protect the blood supply from dropping by booking a time to give blood. Donations can be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross also continues to look for new partners to host blood drives with. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and click on "Hosting a Blood Drive" at the top of the page for more information.