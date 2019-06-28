More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Mesquite, Garland - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Mesquite, Garland

Published 53 minutes ago

    More mosquitoes in Mesquite and Garland have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

    A sampling of mosquito traps in the 75181 and 75043 ZIP codes recently tested positive for the virus.

    Last week, county health officials said tests were positive for the virus in Mesquite; this is the first positive test this season in Garland.

    Earlier this week, a sample from Addison also tested positive for the virus.

    Earlier Wednesday, Grand Prairie announced plans to spray for mosquitoes after a positive sample was found in the city.

    Dallas County has not announced any plans to spray for mosquitoes.

    The West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

    Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.

    "Mosquito season is here. We want the residents of Dallas County to know to expect more positive traps this season and to therefore remember the 4 Ds." said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director, in a previous statement.

    How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
    • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
    • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
    • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

    It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

