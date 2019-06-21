Mosquito Tests Positive for West Nile in Mesquite

Just three days after two positive mosquito samples were confirmed in Dallas County, another mosquito has returned positive for West Nile virus, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

The latest positive test comes from the 75149 ZIP code in Mesquite. Earlier this week, two samples were confirmed in Richardson and Highland Park in the 75080 and 75205 ZIP codes. Last month, the first mosquito sample to test positive for West Nile in Dallas County was also in the 75080 ZIP code.

The county has not announced any plans to spray for mosquitoes.

The West Nile Virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.

"Mosquito season is here. We want the residents of Dallas County to know to expect more positive traps this season and to therefore remember the 4 Ds." said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director, in a previous statement.