JPS Health Clinics Offering Flu Shot Clinics

If you need a flu shot, JPS Health Clinics say the shots are still available.
You can walk into any of the clinics from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday.
Below is a list of the different locations across Tarrant County.
JPS Main Campus, Fort Worth
Family Health Center, 1500 S. Main St., 4th Floor
Magnolia Health Center, 1400 S. Main St.
Pediatric clinic, 1400 S. Main St.
Fort Worth
Diamond Hill Health Center, 3308 Deen Road
Polytechnic Health Center, 1650 S. Beach St.
South Campus Health Center, 2500 Circle Drive
Stop Six/Walter B. Barbour Health Center, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road North
Arlington
Medical Home Southeast Tarrant, 2050 W. Arkansas Lane
Bedford
Northeast Health Center, 837 Brown Trail
Azle
Northwest/Iona Reed Health Center, 401 Stribling Drive
Watauga
Watauga Gertrude Tarpley Health Center, 6601 Watauga Road