JPS Health Clinics Offering Flu Shot Clinics

If you need a flu shot, JPS Health Clinics say the shots are still available.

You can walk into any of the clinics from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Below is a list of the different locations across Tarrant County.

JPS Main Campus, Fort Worth

Family Health Center, 1500 S. Main St., 4th Floor

Magnolia Health Center, 1400 S. Main St.

Pediatric clinic, 1400 S. Main St.

Fort Worth

Diamond Hill Health Center, 3308 Deen Road

Polytechnic Health Center, 1650 S. Beach St.

South Campus Health Center, 2500 Circle Drive

Stop Six/Walter B. Barbour Health Center, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road North

Arlington

Medical Home Southeast Tarrant, 2050 W. Arkansas Lane

Bedford

Northeast Health Center, 837 Brown Trail

Azle

Northwest/Iona Reed Health Center, 401 Stribling Drive

Watauga

Watauga Gertrude Tarpley Health Center, 6601 Watauga Road