JPS Health Clinics Offering Flu Shot Clinics

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    If you need a flu shot, JPS Health Clinics say the shots are still available.

    You can walk into any of the clinics from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday.

    Below is a list of the different locations across Tarrant County.

    JPS Main Campus, Fort Worth
    Family Health Center, 1500 S. Main St., 4th Floor
    Magnolia Health Center, 1400 S. Main St.
    Pediatric clinic, 1400 S. Main St.

    Fort Worth
    Diamond Hill Health Center, 3308 Deen Road
    Polytechnic Health Center, 1650 S. Beach St.
    South Campus Health Center, 2500 Circle Drive
    Stop Six/Walter B. Barbour Health Center, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road North

    Arlington
    Medical Home Southeast Tarrant, 2050 W. Arkansas Lane

    Bedford
    Northeast Health Center, 837 Brown Trail

    Azle
    Northwest/Iona Reed Health Center, 401 Stribling Drive

    Watauga
    Watauga Gertrude Tarpley Health Center, 6601 Watauga Road

