Below is the latest schedule of mosquito ground spraying, broken down by county.
Cooke | Collin | Dallas | Denton | Ellis | Johnson | Kaufman | Parker | Tarrant
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
Richardson -- The Richardson Health Department will ground spray in one area Wednesday from City Limits south to City Limits and Shiloh Road east to Rowlett Creek between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., weather permitting
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.