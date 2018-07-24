North Texas Ground Spraying Schedule - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
West Nile Virus

Complete coverage of the West Nile virus in North Texas

North Texas Ground Spraying Schedule

Updated July 24

Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    Below is the latest schedule of mosquito ground spraying, broken down by county.

    Cooke | Collin | Dallas | Denton | Ellis | Johnson | Kaufman | Parker | Tarrant

    Cooke County

      No sprayings scheduled.

    Collin County

      No sprayings scheduled.

    Dallas County

    Richardson -- The Richardson Health Department will ground spray in one area Wednesday from City Limits south to City Limits and Shiloh Road east to Rowlett Creek between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., weather permitting

    Denton County

      No sprayings scheduled.

    Ellis County

      No sprayings scheduled.

    Johnson County

      No sprayings scheduled.

    Kaufman County

      No sprayings scheduled.

    Parker County

      No sprayings scheduled.

    Tarrant County

      No sprayings scheduled.

      

