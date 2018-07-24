Below is the latest schedule of mosquito ground spraying, broken down by county.

Cooke County

No sprayings scheduled.

Collin County

No sprayings scheduled.

Dallas County

Richardson -- The Richardson Health Department will ground spray in one area Wednesday from City Limits south to City Limits and Shiloh Road east to Rowlett Creek between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., weather permitting

Denton County

No sprayings scheduled.

Ellis County

No sprayings scheduled.

Johnson County

No sprayings scheduled.

Kaufman County

No sprayings scheduled.

Parker County

No sprayings scheduled.

Tarrant County

No sprayings scheduled.