11,000 Texans Tested for COVID-19, Virus Present in 64 Counties: Gov. Abbott

In an update Tuesday afternoon in Austin, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said, to date, more than 11,000 tests have been given in Texas and that 715 people have been confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Abbott said the virus is now present in 65 of Texas' 254 counties.

Abbott, on Sunday, declined to implement a state-wide shelter-in-place order because, at that time, COVID-19 had not been found in more than 200 of Texas' 254 counties. Abbott said the decision to shelter-in-place would be left up to local government.

On Sunday, Dallas CountyJudge Clay Jenkins issued a shelter-in-place order that will remain in effect until April 3.

Similar orders were implemented in Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties on Tuesday.

