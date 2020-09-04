VFW Posts Shutdown By Pandemic, Push For Exemption

Veteran of Foreign Wars leadership is calling on Governor Greg Abbott to offer an exemption, allowing the near 300-statewide VFW Posts to reopen.

Currently, since most are considered bars, they are closed.

“We are lumped in with every other bar in Texas and we would like to not be lumped in with them,” said Mitch Fuller, VFW State Legislative Chairman.

Fuller hopes Abbott will sign an executive order similar to the one signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which offered VFW Posts an exemption, declaring them as restaurants.

“We are essential, we are essential to our communities and it is essential that we take care of ourselves - we are essential and we want that classification,” said Fuller.

In Duncanville, at VFW Post 7843 - District 3 Commander Jason Briggs said he’s increasingly worried about the mental health of the veterans who have relied on the socializing and community offered by the post.

“The impact is our community is being underserved, veterans have nowhere to turn to, and with so many wars that have taken place, PTSD and other mental health challenges - vets need a place to turn to,” said Briggs.

VFW leadership said it has written Abbott multiple letters in recent months but has so far not heard back. In addition to being closed, they said it has also impacted their charity and community outreach work.

“We’ve cut off access for our veterans to our posts and their post homes and that’s what they are, they are homes,” said Fuller.

