THURSDAY ONLY People 75 and Older Can Walk Up and Get COVID-19 Vaccine at Fair Park

On Thursday people over the age of 75 were able to show up to Fair Park and get the COVID-19 Vaccine without an appointment.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said initially, their focus was on Black and Hispanic residents in underserved communities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus. He said they released this information to Southern Dallas churches, health centers, senior centers and other partners in minority communities in an effort to get them vaccinated.

Jenkins said they started allowing walk ups for those 75 and older after people who received appointment confirmation emails from the county were then forwarding those emails to friends and family or copying the live appointment link in neighborhood newsletters or on social media.

Jenkins said many who had those appointments through the links were those from more affluent ZIP codes.

Some Dallas city leaders let their constituents know about 75 and up walk-ups on Wednesday. That led to some behind-the-scenes heat between the mayor of Dallas and Jenkins.

In a letter to the mayor, Jenkins said in part, "Your and other’s decision earlier today to broadcast that vaccines are available to anyone over 75 without an appointment has undermined that effort and made it less likely the vaccine will get to the people at the highest risk in the hardest hit, most underserved ZIP codes this week."

Fair Park is located at 3809 Grand Avenue in Dallas. People should enter through Gates 5 and 6. There are go-carts available to take people to the main area to get vaccinated.

If people over the age of 75 miss the walk up on Thursday, they can register as normal.

For those who do not have internet access, call 972-692-2780 to schedule an appointment.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.