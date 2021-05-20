With 52 more COVID-19 fatalities added to the statewide total Thursday, Texas has now counted more than 50,000 deaths related to the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services data, the number of people who have died in the Lone Star State after contracting COVID-19 is now 50,051.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

State data shows there were 52 deaths announced Thursday, which is right on par with the 7-day average for the number of daily deaths. That number had been decreasing into the 30s earlier this month before beginning a steady climb back into the 50s.

Data obtained from the DHS over the last 14 months shows Texas' deadliest day during the pandemic was Jan. 27 when the state reported 471 deaths. That day was part of the deadliest week when 2,310 people were reported to have died between Jan. 18-24.

With the number of cases and deaths far lower than they were at the peak of the pandemic, the state is now reporting roughly the same number of deaths in a week that they were reporting every day in January.

Local Fatalities Due to COVID-19

(through Wednesday, May 19)

Dallas County -- 4,005

Tarrant County -- 3,472

Collin County -- 832

Denton County -- 566

Johnson County -- 366

Ellis County -- 313

Kaufman County -- 259

Parker County -- 184

Rockwall County -- 154

COVID-19 Vaccines

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 12, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. The vaccines are still not approved for children younger than 12 however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.