Texas Panel to Discuss Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines

As several COVID-19 vaccines continue working through trials and the Food and Drug Administration approval process, Texas has appointed a team of health leaders to form the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Panel.
The panel will help draft recommendations about who will get the first rounds of vaccines when they are made available.
Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:
- Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.
- Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.
- Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.
- Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
- Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.
- Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
- Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.
COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel Voting Members:
- Chair, Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services, DSHS
- The Honorable Lois Kolkhorst, Texas Senate District 18
- The Honorable Eddie Lucio, Jr., Texas Senate District 27
- The Honorable Stephanie Klick, Texas House District 91
- The Honorable Senfronia Thompson, Texas House District 141
- David Lakey, M.D., Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, University of Texas System
- Gerald Parker, M.D., Associate Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University
- John Zerwas, M.D., Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, University of Texas System
- W. Nim Kidd, Chief, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas A&M System
- Stephen Williams, MPA, Director, Houston Health Department
- Casie Stoughton,RN, MPH, Director of Public Health, City of Amarillo
- Paul McGaha D.O., MPH, Local Health Authority, Smith County, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler
- David Gruber, Associate Commissioner for Regional and Local Health Operations, DSHS
- Manda Hall, M.D., Associate Commissioner for Community Health Improvement, DSHS
- Stephen Pont, M.D., State Epidemiologist, DSHS
- Jennifer Shuford, M.D., Infectious Disease Medical Officer, DSHS
- Ryan Van Ramshorst, M.D., MPD, Chief Medical Officer, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program, Health and Human Services Commission