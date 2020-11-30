Texas Panel to Discuss Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines

As several COVID-19 vaccines continue working through trials and the Food and Drug Administration approval process, Texas has appointed a team of health leaders to form the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Panel.

The panel will help draft recommendations about who will get the first rounds of vaccines when they are made available.

Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel Voting Members: