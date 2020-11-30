covid-19 vaccine

Texas Panel to Discuss Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines

The panel will help draft recommendations about who will get the first rounds of vaccines when they are made available

By Larry Collins

Pfizer | Reuters

As several COVID-19 vaccines continue working through trials and the Food and Drug Administration approval process, Texas has appointed a team of health leaders to form the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Panel.

The panel will help draft recommendations about who will get the first rounds of vaccines when they are made available.

Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

  • Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.
  • Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.
  • Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.
  • Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
  • Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.
  • Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
  • Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel Voting Members: 

  • Chair, Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services, DSHS 
  • The Honorable Lois Kolkhorst, Texas Senate District 18 
  • The Honorable Eddie Lucio, Jr., Texas Senate District 27 
  • The Honorable Stephanie Klick, Texas House District 91 
  • The Honorable Senfronia Thompson, Texas House District 141 
  • David Lakey, M.D., Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, University of Texas System 
  • Gerald Parker, M.D., Associate Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University 
  • John Zerwas, M.D., Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, University of Texas System 
  • W. Nim Kidd, Chief, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas A&M System 
  • Stephen Williams, MPA, Director, Houston Health Department 
  • Casie Stoughton,RN, MPH, Director of Public Health, City of Amarillo 
  • Paul McGaha D.O., MPH, Local Health Authority, Smith County, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler 
  • David Gruber, Associate Commissioner for Regional and Local Health Operations, DSHS 
  • Manda Hall, M.D., Associate Commissioner for Community Health Improvement, DSHS 
  • Stephen Pont, M.D., State Epidemiologist, DSHS 
  • Jennifer Shuford, M.D., Infectious Disease Medical Officer, DSHS 
  • Ryan Van Ramshorst, M.D., MPD, Chief Medical Officer, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program, Health and Human Services Commission
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineFDAcoronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us