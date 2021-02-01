Texas Motor Speedway COVID-19 Vaccination Hub to Vaccinate 10,000 People a Day

As they say: Everything’s bigger in Texas.

Denton County is preparing for what’s said to be the largest vaccination drive-thru clinics in the state, and even in the country.

It opens Tuesday at Texas Motor Speedway, only for those with an appointment.

Crews spent Monday setting up tents and electronic signs to prepare for the crowd.

An estimated 400 medical, fire and volunteer staff members will be on hand to help get people in and out, in just 30 minutes.

“We’ve seen so many struggles with these mass vaccination sites, but we’re used to doing things on a very big scale,” said TMS President Eddie Gossage.

Gossage said his speedway property was chosen for its massive footprint, situated off I-35W at Texas 114.

Last summer, TMS hosted more than 30 graduation ceremonies for seniors across North Texas.

A large shipment of COVID-19 vaccines has been provided by the state.

The vials are now in the county and ready to be distributed, said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

The county will work to inoculate 30,000 people at TMS, 1,000 vaccinations every hour.

The goal is to apply 10,000 vaccinations a day.

There are 16 drive-thru lanes that have been established in the parking lot located at 2401 Petty Place on the speedway property.

“We have it set up to where folks can get, 32 people at a time can be getting their vaccination,” said Gossage.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for those needing a first or second dose.

Any Texas resident can register for the vaccine with Denton County. The vaccine is not designated for only county residents.

However, organizers of this mega vaccination site stress that only those with appointments will be allowed in.

“There will be absolutely no walk-ups accepted,” said Gossage. “All you’re going to do here is get in the way of folks that are going to get their vaccination.”

Richard Harrington, 75, of Lewisville, is eager for him and his 72-year-old wife to receive their vaccines.

They have an appointment at TMS on Tuesday afternoon and scoped out the location today.

“I told her I’ll just drive out there by the location and pin it down, so we don’t get lost coming out tomorrow night,” said Harrington.

He said he received a text message alert on Sunday indicating his appointment date and time.

“We’ve been looking forward to it probably since around Christmas,” he said. “Looking forward to hear from someone and Denton County did a good job.”

Denton County’s current waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine has about 140,000 people on it.

Anyone who registered is urged to check for an email, text message or phone call from the county about your appointment time and date.

Restroom facilities will be available for those waiting at Texas Motor Speedway, according to officials.

There is also a desperate need for more volunteers in the days and weeks ahead, according to Eads.

A medical background is not required. Volunteers are helping direct traffic and greeting people arriving for their appointment.

Anyone willing to help, is asked to register for the county’s ‘Medical Reserve Corps’ online. Click here for more information.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.